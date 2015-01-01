Kangana Ranaut Felt Naked When Her Letters Were Exposed

SPOKEN AT HOME

“Death Has Chased Me Many Times” Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is not afraid of death because it has chased her many times. She said death is the irrevocable fate of every human being. She was speaking at the Krishibid Institution on the Martyred Intellectuals Day on December 14 when she added that those who have committed war crimes and those who have sheltered these criminals are equally guilty, and that they too will be tried. The prime minister further added that the trial of the war criminals is an ongoing thing just like the war criminals from the Second World War are still being tried.

Hasina’s Men Burned People to Death Krishak Shromik Janata League president Kader Siddique defended Khaleda Zia against prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s allegation that her rival had burned people to death. He said it was rather the prime minister who led her men to burn people to death and Khaleda Zia failed to convince the people of that truth. Siddique lamented that politics is now for the corrupt men and the plunderers, and it has no place for sacrificing minds. While speaking at the biennial conference of his party in Sakhipur, Tangail, he said that money now holds politics in captivity.

Sheaf of Paddy to Bring the Spate to Wash Away Hasina’s Throne BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir knows that the Narayanganj City Corporation election is not the general election. He then said that this election is important because it is an attempt to rescue the democracy that has been crushed under the boots. He warned that should there be irregularities in this election, the movement to topple Sheikh Hasina will be launched from Narayanganj. Alamgir claimed that Khaleda Zia’s appeal to the voters has created a spate for the sheaf of paddy symbol in Narayanganj and it will wash away the illegitimate throne of Sheikh Hasina. He made his comments on December 13 at a street rally held in front of the CDS Gate in Bandar, Narayanganj.

Bangabandhu Succeeded Where Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Failed Industry minister Amir Hossain Amu claimed that Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji had failed, but Bangabandhu is the only leader who has been successful with both noncooperation movement and struggle for independence. He said the leaders of India had admitted that Bangabandhu was a greater coordinator than Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Bose and it was responding to the call of Bangabandhu that people had plunged themselves into the noncooperation movement and the armed struggle for independence. The minister said it on December 11 during a discussion on the Jhalakathi Liberation Day in Jhalakathi.

BNP is a Party of Cripples Founder of Gonoshasthaya Hospital, Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury, has called BNP a party of cripples and said that he did not see any hope that this party would be able to return to power again. He added that if the BNP leaders read the book “Political Biography of President Zia” written by journalist Mahfuz Ullah, then they might be able to overcome their crippled condition. Dr. Chowdhury was speaking at the launch of the book at the Brac Center in Mohakhali on December 11.

Democracy Has Been Sent to Its Grave BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has said that democracy in the country has been sent to its grave. In a message sent to the media on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani on December 11, she said that the independence and sovereignty of the country are at a serious stake, and imperialism has spread its wings again. She said the January 5 election is proof that anti-democratic, oppressive forces of imperialism can capture power through farcical election and by suppressing people through blood-soaked means.

Khaleda Zia to Repent Until Her Death Pubic administration minister Syed Ashraful Islam believes that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to repent until her death for allowing war criminals to sit on her Cabinet. He said that if Khaleda believed in the Liberation War then she would not have formed an alliance with Jamaat. He was speaking in Mymensingh on December 16 when he also said that the people of his country did not fight the Liberation War so that the defeated forces like Jamaat could have its leaders hoisting the national flag on their official cars.

“I Am Now Scared of Flowers” Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader feels scared while other people are delighted to see flowers. He said he takes a close look at which flower is for love and which is for selfish interests. Quader was addressing a meeting when he mentioned that many people bring him flowers and then hand him pieces of paper. He said it is understable that people will come to a minister with their demands, but he knows how much selfish interests are involved. He added that the prime minister is active and dynamic even at the age of seventy, and at times others cannot keep pace with her. Quader also said that a country that has a visionary and dynamic leader like her is bound to make progress.

No Favors Wanted Ruling party mayoral candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation, Selina Hayat Ivy, has urged the Election Commission to take all necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election. She said it on December 15 at Narayanganj Club in response to the concern expressed by BNP candidate Shakhawat Hossain that political influence might be used to impact the voters. Ivy said that there should be a fair election and the fear expressed by her rival over the polling agents should be proven wrong. She added that she did not want to contest the election with favors from anyone. She also mentioned that she was in favor of deployment of any and every force to ensure that the election is neutral and smooth.